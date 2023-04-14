Train arson: identification parade held on suspect

April 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Elathur station near Kozhikode.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajithkumar, who is heading the special team, and Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta were present during the identification parade participated by key eye-witnesses.

Saifi allegedly set afire fellow passengers on the D1 coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express after dousing them with petrol soon after the train left Elathur station near Kozhikode on April 2. The incident resulted in three deaths as victims leaped from the train to escape the flames, while nine others suffered burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators took him to a fuel station on the Kulappully- Shoranur route from where he allegedly purchased petrol and the Shoranur station, where he boarded the train. Two employees at the fuel station identified him, and the police completed the evidence collection process in 30 minutes.

Saifi, 24, from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, reportedly worked as a small-time carpenter in the neighbouring city of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He had left Delhi on Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on March 31 and reached Shoranur before dawn on April 2.

Police sources said a witness said the suspect wore a red shirt during the attack, which they claimed supported investigators’ findings that he changed clothes with the help of a shadowy accomplice after the crime. The police had intensified efforts to identify the accomplice.

The suspect’s bag, containing garments, notepads, and a mobile phone, proved crucial in identifying him. The investigation had taken an unexpected twist when officers discovered a packet of home-cooked food in the bag. While Saifi insisted the meal was from his home, the police remained sceptical, suspecting that it was provided by a local informant acquainted with him and his nefarious scheme.

With the investigation progressing, sleuths have identified similarities between the Mangaluru and Coimbatore car blasts and the train arson incident. A dedicated squad now collaborates with anti-terror squads from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, delving into the the suspect’s potential entanglement in crimes spanning their respective territories.