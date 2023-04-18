ADVERTISEMENT

Train arson case: Saifi shifted to high-security jail at Viyyur

April 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Court puts off hearing on his bail application to Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

Shahrukh Saifi, the prime accused in the Kozhikode train arson case, was on Tuesday shifted to high-security jail at Viyyur in Thrissur district after a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here remanded him in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the court put off hearing on his bail application filed by chief defence counsel P. Peethambaran to Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case produced Saifi before S.V. Manesh, Judicial First Class Magistrate, as his police custody period ended on Tuesday. The SIT did not seek extension of the custody because the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which has taken over the case has filed an FIR in the special court at Kochi.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate had earlier remanded Saifi in judicial custody till April 20 after he visited the suspect at the Government Medical College Hospital on April 7. The SIT later produced him in the court and got him in custody for interrogation. The decision to shift Saifi to the Viyyur jail was taken following the police demand that he needed additional security as charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) had been slapped on him.

