Traffic to Nelliyampathy restricted as road caves in

November 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The road traffic to Nelliyampathy was restricted on Wednesday after a part of the ghat road caved in during the ongoing reconstruction work. The landslip took place between the 14th mile and the iron bridge around mid-day.

Heavy vehicles have been banned while light vehicles were partially restricted. Night traffic has been banned following the landslip.

The rain that lashed different parts of Palakkad, including Nelliyampathy, posed a threat of further landslip. People living in Nelliyampathy raised concerns about being marooned.

Government officials said that tourist flow to Nelliyampathy would be restricted until the road is repaired.

