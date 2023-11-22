HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic to Nelliyampathy restricted as road caves in

November 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The caved in sidewall of the Nelliyampathy road

The caved in sidewall of the Nelliyampathy road | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The road traffic to Nelliyampathy was restricted on Wednesday after a part of the ghat road caved in during the ongoing reconstruction work. The landslip took place between the 14th mile and the iron bridge around mid-day.

Heavy vehicles have been banned while light vehicles were partially restricted. Night traffic has been banned following the landslip.

The rain that lashed different parts of Palakkad, including Nelliyampathy, posed a threat of further landslip. People living in Nelliyampathy raised concerns about being marooned.

Government officials said that tourist flow to Nelliyampathy would be restricted until the road is repaired.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.