Traffic to be regulated at Eenchakkal for flyover construction

Curbs to be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday

Published - August 30, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular movement will be restricted at Eenchakkal Junction from 6 a.m. on Saturday on account of the construction of the flyover on the National Highway-66 bypass road.

The regulations will come into effect for vehicles headed towards Vallakkadavu and Kazhakuttam from Kothalam, and those proceeding towards East Fort and Kovalam from Vallakkadavu.

Vehicles headed from West Fort and Kothalam towards Vallakkadavu, Valiyathura and Kazhakuttam will be required to turn left from Eenchakkal Junction and proceed via the service road towards the Kallumoodu underpass, Kallumoodu-Eenchakkal service road or Kallumoodu-Ponnara bridge. Vehicles coming from Kazhakuttam on the main road and headed towards Eenchakkal must proceed through the service road and Kallumoodu underpass.

Vehicles headed for West Fort and Kovalam from Vallakkadavu must turn left from Eenchakkal junction and proceed via the service road through the Ananthapuri Hospital Junction and Chakka-Eenchakkal service road. Those going towards West Fort and Kothalam from Kovalam on the main road must proceed through the Eenchakkal-Chakka service road and Ananthapuri Hospital Junction.

Motorists headed to Kazhakuttam from Kovalam and vice-versa along the main road can proceed without any hindrance, the police said.

