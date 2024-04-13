Traffic through Chilavannur Bund Road to be redirected for a fortnight from April 17

April 13, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Traffic congestion at Vyttila and on SA Road could go up during the fortnight beginning April 17 due to curbs on movement of vehicles through Chilavannur Bund Road where Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is reconstructing a bridge as a wider and taller one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is being done as part of the work to widen the canal and to deepen it. Load testing for the piles of the bridge is set to begin on April 17 and hence the traffic regulation. Only two-wheelers and emergency vehicles like ambulances will be permitted through the existing bridge, says a release.

Bund Road that begins from Thykoodam located south of Vyttila, runs parallel to SA Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the traffic regulation plan, vehicles from Chilavannur that are proceeding to Thykoodam must take Chilavannur Raod, enter SA Road and reach Thykoodam through Janatha Road. Vehicles from Thykoodam proceeding to Chilavannur must either take the NH Bypass-SA Road-Chilavannur route, or turn towards Janatha Road, enter SA Road and then turn towards Chilavannur Road.

Prior to finalising the traffic re-routing plan, a stakeholder meeting had been convened. It was attended by among others Mayor M Anilkumar, Hibi Eden, MP; Uma Thomas, MLA, and other peoples representatives. The bridge reconstruction works by Uralumkal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) began on March 7, the release says.

A walkway will be built alongside Chilavannur canal as part of constructing the 180-metre-long bridge. Trees will be planted, while food kiosks and benches will be readied for visitors. The dredging that was done in the canal and removal of water hyacinth are expected to help address waterlogging in the city.

The taller bridge will also help enable Water Metro ferries from Kumbalam and Thevara to call at the Elamkulam metro station. Ultimately, boats from the Thannermukkam bund will be able to reach the metro station through Maradu. This will help establish facilities for pedal boating, kayaking, and other water sports. KMRL has set June 2025 as the deadline to commission the bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.