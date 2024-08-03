Traffic temporarily resumes on Edamalakkudy route

After nearly a week of heavy rain and mudslides that cut off Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in the State, from the outside world, traffic temporarily resumed to the settlement on Saturday.

Officials attributed the isolation to the destruction of a culvert on the Pettimudy-Edamalakkudy route following heavy showers last Tuesday. Meanwhile, electricity and mobile network has not yet been fully restored.

The culvert was severely damaged, leading to a partial collapse of the ghat route and the suspension of traffic. Three days ago, an ambulance was stranded in the mud on the Pettimudy-Societykudy route connecting Edamalakkudy.

In October 2022, Tribal department sanctioned ₹18.45 crore for a road, spanning 12.5 km, connecting Pettimudy to Societykudy, the base camp of the Edamalakkudy panchayat. However, the construction is incomplete. “Only 5 km have been finished. The remaining 7.5 km are completely damaged, making traffic very difficult,” said an official.

Culvert repaired

Edamalakkudy Panchayat Secretary Arun Kumar confirmed that traffic has temporarily resumed after the culvert’s repair. “We need to rebuild the culvert to accommodate heavy vehicles. The mobile network was partially restored using a generator. The panchayat-owned generator runs for two hours, providing mobile phone connectivity for nearly four hours. However, the power connection has not yet been restored in the village,” said Mr. Arun Kumar.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said the Public Works Department (PWD) will be directed to complete the road construction once the heavy rain subsides. “Power was cut off due to damaged underground cables from the rain. I will instruct the KSEB to restore power soon.”

“The underground power line was damaged by mudslides and heavy rain. We inspected the area two days ago, but couldn’t locate the exact spot due to bad weather. To restore power, we’ll need to dig up the cable and reconnect it. We will work on restoring the power line immediately,” said a KSEB official.