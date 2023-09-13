Traffic Rules gallery opened

September 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a bid to create awareness about traffic rules among students, the Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boy’s Higher Secondary School (SDVBHSS), Alappuzha, has opened a Traffic Rules gallery on the school campus. Alappuzha North circle inspector M.K. Rajesh inaugurated the gallery.

The school management had earlier opened a Legal Literacy gallery, Anti-addiction gallery, Health and Motivational gallery, Raja Ravi Varma Students Arts gallery and Raja Kesava Das Art gallery.

S. Ramanand, manager of SDV Schools, A. Siva Subramanian, member, SDV Managing Committee, SDVBHSS PTA president Manojkumar, SDVBHSS Principal S. Jayasree and others attended the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.