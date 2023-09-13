ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Rules gallery opened

September 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boy’s Higher Secondary School, Alappuzha, opened the gallery to create traffic rules awareness.

The Hindu Bureau

Alappuzha North circle inspector M.K. Rajesh inaugurating Traffic Rules gallery at Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boy’s Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to create awareness about traffic rules among students, the Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boy’s Higher Secondary School (SDVBHSS), Alappuzha, has opened a Traffic Rules gallery on the school campus. Alappuzha North circle inspector M.K. Rajesh inaugurated the gallery.

The school management had earlier opened a Legal Literacy gallery, Anti-addiction gallery, Health and Motivational gallery, Raja Ravi Varma Students Arts gallery and Raja Kesava Das Art gallery.

S. Ramanand, manager of SDV Schools, A. Siva Subramanian, member, SDV Managing Committee, SDVBHSS PTA president Manojkumar, SDVBHSS Principal S. Jayasree and others attended the function.

