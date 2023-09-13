Traffic Rules gallery opened

September 13, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a bid to create awareness about traffic rules among students, the Sanatana Dharma Vidyasala Boy’s Higher Secondary School (SDVBHSS), Alappuzha, has opened a Traffic Rules gallery on the school campus. Alappuzha North circle inspector M.K. Rajesh inaugurated the gallery.

The school management had earlier opened a Legal Literacy gallery, Anti-addiction gallery, Health and Motivational gallery, Raja Ravi Varma Students Arts gallery and Raja Kesava Das Art gallery.

S. Ramanand, manager of SDV Schools, A. Siva Subramanian, member, SDV Managing Committee, SDVBHSS PTA president Manojkumar, SDVBHSS Principal S. Jayasree and others attended the function.