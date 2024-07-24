Traffic resumes on Gap road stretch; tourism stakeholders demand proper system to avoid traffic bans

The traffic on the Gap road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar resumed on Tuesday. According to officials, traffic on the stretch was banned after a landslip near Periyakanal on July 16. On July 20, the District Collector had instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to clear the landslip debris from the Gap road stretch within two days. Following the directive, the NHAI cleared the debris on that day itself.

According to officials, the Udumbanchola tehsildar submitted a report to the Idukki Collector stating that the NHAI had already cleared the debris and the road was ready to resume traffic.

However, a senior Revenue department official said that traffic resumed on the stretch only on a trial basis and that the Collector has not yet officially issued an order to resume traffic on the stretch.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders said that the repeated traffic ban on the stretch is affecting tourist arrivals in Munnar. They alleged that officials are imposing a traffic ban on the route whenever a heavy rain alert is issued, whether or not landslip is reported.

Munnar Homestay Association president Mohankumar said that tourists mainly arrive at the hill station through the Gap road stretch and the Neriyamangalam route. “After imposing travel ban on the stretch, several tourists have cancelled their trips. The hill station mainly survives on tourism income and such restrictions would negatively impact the sector,“ said Mr. Mohankumar .

Mr. Mohankumar said that last week, the district administration restricted travel on the Neriamangalam route following a recommendation by the Forest department, which stated that several trees pose a threat to the route. “If trees pose a threat, officials should take steps to remove them. A proper system should be implemented to allow traffic on the Gap road stretch and Neriyamangalam route during the rainy season,” he said.

