Traffic resumed to normal level at Kuthiran

Thrissur

31 October 2020 21:06 IST

The traffic at Kuthiran on Thrissur-Palakkad NH, which was disrupted following an accident, resumed to normalcy on Saturday evening.

Driver of a container lorry was killed when four lorries collided with one another at Kuthiran in the wee hours on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Jineesh, 31, of Koothattukulam. Three others were injured in the accident.

The series of collisions occurred when one lorry tried to overtake another. One of the container lorries overturned in the middle of the road. Two other lorries rammed it while another one fell to the road leading to the twin tunnel injuring the driver.

Accidents have become common at Kuthiran. A driver of a lorry from Tamil Nadu was killed on Thursday after the vehicles overturned at Kuthiran.

Traffic was disrupted for hours at Kuthiran following the accident. Long queues extending to kilometers were formed on both sides. The authorities opened the tunnel road temporarily to ease the traffic jam. Vehicles from Palakkad to Thrissur were allowed to pass through the tunnel. The traffic was resumed to normal by evening.