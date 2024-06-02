Traffic restrictions on vote-counting day in capital

The City police will impose traffic restrictions near the counting centre at Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar in Nalanchira on account of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Motorists will not be permitted to park their vehicles on either side of the road stretches extending from Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar to Step junction towards Mannanthala, and from Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar to Paruthippara towards Kesavadasapuram.

Vehicles transporting party workers can be parked on either side of the road stretches between Step junction and Mannanthala, and between Paruthippara and the main gate of MG College in a manner that does not obstruct vehicular flow.

The police have cautioned that vehicles parked on undesignated spots will be removed using recovery vehicles, and legal action initiated against such motorists.

Vehicles will be diverted from the Kesavadasapuram-Mannanthala road in case of heavy traffic. In such cases, vehicles headed from Mannanthala to Kesavadasapuram will be required to proceed along Mannanthala, Kudappanakunnu, Peroorkada, Ambalamukku. Light motor vehicles headed towards Mannanthala should proceed along Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Peroorkada and Mannanthala. Heavy vehicles, on the other hand, must go through Kesavadasapuram, Ulloor, Sreekaryam and Powdikonam.

