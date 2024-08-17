Traffic restrictions on Vazhuthacaud-DPI road from Sunday

The City police will implement traffic restrictions on the Vazhuthacaud-DPI road from Sunday on account of the ongoing smart road construction project.

Vehicles travelling towards DPI and Jagathy from Bakery Junction via Vazhuthacaud should take a U-turn at Vazhuthacaud Junction and continue via Sree Moolam Club Junction, Edapazhanji and Jagathy.

Vehicles approaching DPI and Jagathy from Vellayambalam should turn at Sree Moolam Club Junction and proceed along the Edapazhanji-Jagathy route. Vehicles moving from Jagathy to Vazhuthacaud should proceed via DPI Junction and Women’s College Junction. The public can contact 04712558731 or 9497930055 for further information regarding the traffic regulations.

