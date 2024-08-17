ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions on Vazhuthacaud-DPI road from Sunday

Published - August 17, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Curbs being imposed for smart road construction

The Hindu Bureau

The City police will implement traffic restrictions on the Vazhuthacaud-DPI road from Sunday on account of the ongoing smart road construction project.

Vehicles travelling towards DPI and Jagathy from Bakery Junction via Vazhuthacaud should take a U-turn at Vazhuthacaud Junction and continue via Sree Moolam Club Junction, Edapazhanji and Jagathy.

Vehicles approaching DPI and Jagathy from Vellayambalam should turn at Sree Moolam Club Junction and proceed along the Edapazhanji-Jagathy route. Vehicles moving from Jagathy to Vazhuthacaud should proceed via DPI Junction and Women’s College Junction. The public can contact 04712558731 or 9497930055 for further information regarding the traffic regulations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US