Traffic restrictions on Sunday

September 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions will be imposed along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday on account of the Kovalam Marathon.

The City police will enforce curbs on the bypass road from Kovalam to Chakka junction and from Chakka to Shangumugham during the period.

Vehicles coming from Kovalam and headed towards Chakka will be required to deviate at Kovalam junction and proceed along the parallel road. Vehicular flow will be permitted in both directions on the east side lane of the bypass road.

Passengers headed for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, considering the possibility of traffic congestion while the restrictions are on.