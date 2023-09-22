HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions on Sunday

Restrictions will be imposed on account of the Kovalam Marathon

September 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be imposed along the National Highway 66 bypass from Kovalam to Shangumugham from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday on account of the Kovalam Marathon.

The City police will enforce curbs on the bypass road from Kovalam to Chakka junction and from Chakka to Shangumugham during the period.

Vehicles coming from Kovalam and headed towards Chakka will be required to deviate at Kovalam junction and proceed along the parallel road. Vehicular flow will be permitted in both directions on the east side lane of the bypass road.

Passengers headed for the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, considering the possibility of traffic congestion while the restrictions are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.