Traffic restrictions on Ambalamukku-Vayalikada road in Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Ambalamukku-Vayalikada road in connection with the ongoing pipeline work undertaken by Kerala Water Authority near Ambalamukku Junction.

Vehicles headed for Vayalikada from Ambalamukku should proceed via Kowdiar and Parambikonam. Those headed from Ambalamukku towards Kuravankonam and Pattom via Parambikonam should proceed through Kowdiar.

Vehicles going towards Ambalamukku from Vayalikada should take a U-turn at Vayalikada and proceed through Parambikonam and Kowdiar, according to a traffic advisory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.