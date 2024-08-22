ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions on Ambalamukku-Vayalikada road in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 22, 2024 11:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Ambalamukku-Vayalikada road in connection with the ongoing pipeline work undertaken by Kerala Water Authority near Ambalamukku Junction.

Vehicles headed for Vayalikada from Ambalamukku should proceed via Kowdiar and Parambikonam. Those headed from Ambalamukku towards Kuravankonam and Pattom via Parambikonam should proceed through Kowdiar.

Vehicles going towards Ambalamukku from Vayalikada should take a U-turn at Vayalikada and proceed through Parambikonam and Kowdiar, according to a traffic advisory.

