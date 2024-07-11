GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Vizhinjam

Published - July 11, 2024 10:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police will regulate vehicular flow in Vizhinjam and nearby areas, including Kovalam, on account of the reception being organised by the State government to mark the berthing of the first mothership at the Vizhinjam international seaport on Friday.

Traffic will be streamlined from Kovalam Junction to NH-66 bypass service road, Kovalam-Vizhinjam-Pulinkudi road, and from Payarumoodu to Pulinkudi from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in anticipation of heavy rush. Vehicles, including two-wheelers, cannot be parked on the stretches under any circumstances.

Heavy and other vehicles carrying passengers for the programme must be parked on the designated locations.

