GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - September 11, 2024 10:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the capital on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Ganesha idol procession as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Restrictions will also be imposed on parking in East Fort, Pazhavangady, Overbridge, Ayurveda College, Statue junction, Spencer junction, Ayyankali Hall, General Hospital, Pattoor, Pettah, Chacka junction, All Saints, Shanghumukhom, and Valiyathura.

Vehicles illegally parked along the East Fort- Overbridge, Ayurveda College - Ayyankali Hall -Asan Square- General Hospital - Pettah - Chacka Road - Shanghumukhom - Airport Road - Eenchakkal Road will be towed away. Vehicles heading from East Fort to Sreekaryam - Kazhakuttam - Vellayambalam need to take the Attakulangara - Killippalam - Thampanoor flyover - Thycaud - Bakery junction route and those heading to Chacka should take the Eenchakkal - Chacka flyover route.

Vehicles from Neyyattinkara, Nemom side should take the Killipalam-Attakulangara route to Pazhavangady, while those coming from Kovalam side should take the Ambalathara-Attakulngara route. Vehicles from Nedumangad side should take the Vazhuthacaud - Thycaud - Powerhouse Road route, while those from Kattakada side should take the Karamana - Killipalam route.

Those heading to the domestic airport should avoid the All Saints- Shanghumukhom road and take the Eenchakkal - Kallummoodu - Valiyathura route. For more information, contact - 0471-2558731, 9497990005.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.