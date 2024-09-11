Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the capital on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Ganesha idol procession as part of Vinayaka Chaturthi. Restrictions will also be imposed on parking in East Fort, Pazhavangady, Overbridge, Ayurveda College, Statue junction, Spencer junction, Ayyankali Hall, General Hospital, Pattoor, Pettah, Chacka junction, All Saints, Shanghumukhom, and Valiyathura.

Vehicles illegally parked along the East Fort- Overbridge, Ayurveda College - Ayyankali Hall -Asan Square- General Hospital - Pettah - Chacka Road - Shanghumukhom - Airport Road - Eenchakkal Road will be towed away. Vehicles heading from East Fort to Sreekaryam - Kazhakuttam - Vellayambalam need to take the Attakulangara - Killippalam - Thampanoor flyover - Thycaud - Bakery junction route and those heading to Chacka should take the Eenchakkal - Chacka flyover route.

Vehicles from Neyyattinkara, Nemom side should take the Killipalam-Attakulangara route to Pazhavangady, while those coming from Kovalam side should take the Ambalathara-Attakulngara route. Vehicles from Nedumangad side should take the Vazhuthacaud - Thycaud - Powerhouse Road route, while those from Kattakada side should take the Karamana - Killipalam route.

Those heading to the domestic airport should avoid the All Saints- Shanghumukhom road and take the Eenchakkal - Kallummoodu - Valiyathura route. For more information, contact - 0471-2558731, 9497990005.