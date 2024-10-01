GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram on day of Navaratri procession

Published - October 01, 2024 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in the State capital on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. owing to the Navaratri idol processions, an advisory issued by the City police said. The procession will reach the city border at Pallichal at 11 a.m. It will restart from Nemom at noon and pass Karamana at 2 p.m. It will arrive at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple by 6.30 p.m.

Vehicular movement and parking will be restricted between Pallichal and the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. No parking will be allowed along this route. Vehicles parked in violation of the directive will be towed away.

When the procession reaches the Aavadayamman Kovil at Karamana, the vehicles heading to Thampanoor will be redirected through the Kalppalayam-Kunchalummoodu-Poojappura-Jagathy-Thycaud route. Vehicles will be allowed to ply on the Thampanoor-Nemom route.

For traffic-related complaints, contact: 0471-2558731, 9497930055.

