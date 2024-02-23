Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram in view of Attukal Pongala

February 23, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State capital is set to witness stringent traffic restrictions commencing Saturday on account of the Attukal Pongala.

The curbs will be imposed from 2 p.m. on February 24 (Saturday) and will remain in force until 8 p.m. on February 25 (Sunday).

Heavy vehicles including container lorries and goods vehicles will not be permitted to enter or park near roads within the city limits during the period.

Parking has been prohibited on both sides of the roads leading to the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple including Killipalam-Padassery-Chirappalam bund road, Attakulangara-Manacaud-Market road, Attakulangara-Kamaleswaram road, Kamaleswaram-Valiyappally road, Konchiravila-Attukal road, Chiramukku-Iranimuttom road, Killipalam-Attakulangara road, Attakulangara-Eenchakkal road, Vettimurichakotta-West Fort road, Mithranandapuram-Sreekanteswaram, Pazhavangadi-Central Theatre road, Pazhavangadi-SP Fort Hospital road, Mele Pazhavangadi-Power House road, Thakaraparambu road, Sreekanteswaram-Punnapuram road, Kaithamukku-Vanchiyoor road, Vanchiyoor-Pattoor road, Vanchiyoor-Naalumukku road, Uppidamoodu-Chettikulangara-Overbridge road, Kunnumpuram-Uppidamoodu road, Iranimuttom-Kalady-Maruthoorkadavu road and Chiramukku-Chettivilakam-Konchiravila bund road.

Designated parking zones:

Parking will be permitted on one side of the road from Kalpalayam in Karamana to the petrol pump in Neeramankara, on the sides of the National Highway 66 (Kazhakuttom-Kovalam) bypass (except service roads), Poojappura ground, Poojappura LBS Institute of Technology for Women ground, Neeramankara NSS College ground, SCT College of Engineering ground in Pappanamcode, Sree Swathi Thirunal Government College of Music in Thycaud, PTC ground in Vazhuthacaud, Tagore Theatre compound, Salvation Army School in Kowdiar and Kerala University office premises.

The police have cautioned against parking vehicles on footpaths, major junctions and narrow roads under any circumstances. Vehicles transporting devotees to offer pongala should not be parked around the Attukal temple, M.G. Road or M.C. Road.

The City police have also warned motorists that their vehicles could be towed away without prior notice and legal action could be initiated against them if they are found to violate the regulations.

Advisory for devotees

The police have urged devotees not to set up hearths on footpaths to prevent damage to the tiles.

No vehicles should be parked near spots where pongala is offered in order to prevent fire and other mishaps. Besides, the hearths must be set up only in a manner that the passage of ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other services is not obstructed.

