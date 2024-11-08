Traffic restrictions in Kerala capital city on November 8

Traffic restrictions will be implemented from 2 p.m. on Friday on account of the Pallivetta ritual of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Parking restrictions will be in place on both sides of the roads at Vazhappally, Padinjarenada (west gate), Mithranandapuram, West Fort, SP Fort Hospital junction, Vadakkenada (east gate), Padmavilasom Road, and Sreekanteswaram Park from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vehicular traffic will also be restricted on the road leading to the Sundara Vilasam Palace. In addition, traffic along Padinjarenada, West Fort, Sreekanteswaram Park, Vadakkenada, and Padmavilasom Road will be diverted from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

