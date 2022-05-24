Traffic restrictions in city

Curbs on Wednesday and Thursday on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the capital

Stringent traffic regulations will be in place in the State capital on Wednesday and Thursday on account of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to participate in the National Women Legislators’ Conference.

Parking will be prohibited near the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, All Saints’ College, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, RR Lamp, Museum, Vellayambalam, and outside Raj Bhavan, on the days.

Vehicular flow will be regulated as follows from 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Vehicles entering the city from Kazhakuttom and through the NH-66 bypass must proceed along the Chakka flyover, Enchakkal, Kothalam road, and Attakulangara. Those headed for the city from the Peroorkada direction must proceed along Oolampara, Sasthamangalam, Kochar road, Edapazhanji, and SMC.

Motorists headed for Peroorkada from East Fort will be required to take the Overbridge– Thampanoor–Panavila–Bakery junction– Vazhuthacaud–Edapazhanji–Sasthamangalam route. Those going towards the city from Pattom must proceed along Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Oolampara, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhanji and SMC.

Those coming from East Fort and headed for Kazhakuttom, Kesavadasapuram and Sreekaryam directions must proceed along Thampanoor, Panavila, Bakery junction, Vazhuthacaud, SMC, Edapazhinji, Sasthamangalam, Oolampara, Ambalamukku, Paruthippara and Kesavadasapuram.