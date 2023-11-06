Traffic restrictions in city today

November 06, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 3.30 p.m. onwards on Tuesday owing to the closing ceremony of the Keraleeyam festival. Those heading to the function should enter Central Stadium, the ceremony venue, by 3.30 p.m. The KSRTC-SWIFT will run electric buses every ten minutes from various places in the city to the venue from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

For those taking the buses running along the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam-Thycaud-Bakery Junction-Central Stadium route, parking space for private vehicles has been allocated at the Salvation Army School, Observatory Hill, Jimmy George Stadium, Water Authority office compound, Tagore Theatre and the Government Women’s College. The parking spaces for those taking the General Hospital-University-Underpass-Bakery Junction-Central Stadium route buses will be at St.Joseph’s School, Holy Angels’ School and University office premises.

For those taking the buses running along the East Fort-Central Stadium route, the parking spaces will be at Government Fort High School, Government Central School Attakulangara and Attukal Temple grounds. Only VIP vehicles, emergency vehicles, Keraleeyam organisers’ vehicles and those with special passes will be allowed along the Panavila- Housing Board - Press Club Road and the Azad Gate-YMCA-Press Club Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other designated parking spaces are at the Public Office ground, Government Sanskrit College, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Government Arts College, Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Manjalikulam Ground, Government Homeo Hospital ground, Poojappura ground, BSNL office Kaimanam, Girideepam Convention Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.