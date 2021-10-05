Traffic restrictions in city today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 October 2021 00:56 IST

Traffic restrictions have been put in place in the city on Tuesday owing to the Navarathri idol processions, a pressnote by the City police has informed. The procession will reach the city borders at around noon and restart from Nemom at 3 p.m after a break. Restrictions will be in place from Pallichal near the city's border till the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple during the procession.

For traffic-related complaints, contact - 9497930055, 9797987002, 9497990005, 9497990006

