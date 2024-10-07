Traffic restrictions in city on Tuesday

The City police will enforce traffic regulations across the city on Tuesday in view of the protest march announced by the United Democratic Youth Front, an umbrella organisation of youth outfits of United Democratic Front constituent parties.

Areas including Plamoodu, PMG, Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Museum, Nandavanam, Bakery Junction, Palayam, Statue, General Hospital Junction, Overbridge and Thampanoor are likely to experience heavy traffic congestion, the police stated in an advisory.

Heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses headed towards East Fort and Thampanoor from Pattom will be required to proceed via. Pattom, Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam and Vazhuthacaud. Light motor vehicles must go via. PMG, Law College junction, Mulavana, Miranda junction, Pattoor and Vanchiyoor.

Vehicles including KSRTC buses headed from East Fort and Thampanoor towards Pattom and Peroorkada should go through Overbridge, Thampanoor, Thycaud, Mettukada, Vazhuthacaud, Vellayambalam and Kowdiar.

Vehicles including KSRTC buses headed from East Fort and Thambanoor towards Chakka should go via. Overbridge, Ayurveda College, Kunnumpuram, Uppidamoodu, Vanchiyoor and Pattoor.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles going from Statue towards Chakka should go via Statue, General Hospital junction, Pattoor and Petta, while those headed towards Pattom must go through Statue, General Hospital junction, Pattoor, Thampuranmukku, Mulavana and Gowreeshapattom.