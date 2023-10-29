Traffic restrictions in city on Monday

October 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city from 5 a.m. on Monday in view of the Secretariat blockade announced by the NDA, the City police have said.

Vehicles heading towards East Fort from the Vellayambalam side should go via Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud and Thampanoor. or via Kalabhavan Mani Road and Panavila.

From Pattom side to East Fort, motorists should take a left at Public Library and go via Nandavanam and Bakery Junction Flyover. Vehicles heading to East Fort from Asan Square should take the Palayam underpass.

For going from East Fort to Vellayambalam, motorists should go via overbridge, Thampanoor flyover, Thycaud and Vazhuthacaud. To Pattom, they should move via Thampanoor, Panavila, Bakery flyover, the underpass, Asan Square and PMG.

For traffic-related complaints, contact the police on 9497930055, 9497987001, 9497987002.