Traffic restrictions in capital today

Regulations from noon till 6 p.m. in view of swearing-in ceremony

Elaborate traffic arrangements will be in place in the capital on Thursday in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government at Central Stadium here.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on the Raj Bhavan road, Vellayambalam, Museum, Palayam, VJT Hall, Spencer Junction, Statue, Press Club, YMCA (road around Central Stadium), Azad gate and Pulimoodu, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said on Wednesday.

As entry to Central Stadium is in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, only vehicles with entry pass will be allowed inside. Vehicles will be allowed from 12 noon in the direction of Central Stadium at blocking points set up for checks at main gate, Jacobs, Oottukuzhy, Government Press junction, Azad gate, and Vanross.

The road around the stadium, from the Secretariat main gate to gate 4 to the Press Club, YMCA and Azad gate, has been designated as a one way for vehicles.

No-parking zones

Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on the General Hospital road, Asan Square road, Palayam, VJT Hall, Spencer, Statue, Press Club, YMCA, Azad gate and other main junctions in the city.

Parking zones

Parking has been arranged for vehicles of attendees at various places. They are as follows: basket ball ground — for vehicles of the Governor, Chief Minister, and Ministers-elect; Secretariat Annex 2 — vehicles of MLAs, MPs, and special invitees (pass colour red; entering through Gate A); Secretariat campus — department Secretaries, top officials, police vehicles (pass colour yellow); from Press Club to Sports Council —vehicles of mediapersons; Government Press Road, Housing Board, Oottukuzhy road, YMCA road — vehicles of invitees (pass colour green; those entering through Gate B); and University College campus — vehicles of invitees (pass colour blue; those entering through Gate B)

Vehicles should only be parked at places specified on parking passes obtained from boarding points at Gates A and B. Invitees’ vehicles coming from Oottukuzhy and Government Press Road direction and headed for the stadium should come via the Azad gate to the main gate and enter the stadium.

Drivers should remain with the parked vehicles. Once the function concludes, they should not be in a rush to head out together. They should head out to the boarding point as per the number in the pass only on getting information from the police. More than three vehicles should not head together for the boarding point, he added.