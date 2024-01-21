Traffic restrictions in capital as part of ‘K-Walk’

January 21, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the capital on Monday in view of the ‘K-Walk’ event being organised ahead of the International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 to be held from January 23 to 26 at the Greenfield Stadium. Eminent sportspersons, coaches, government employees, students, NCC cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers, Kudumbashree and Haritha Karma Sena members and Student Police Cadets will begin the walk from Manaveeyam Veedhi to the Central Stadium at 3 p.m.

The walk will proceed through the Kanakakkunnu-LMS-Palayam-Secretariat route. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed on either side of the throughfare along this route.