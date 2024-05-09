ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions imposed in Thiruvananthapuram city

Published - May 09, 2024 09:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular flow will be prohibited from Althara to Thycaud from Friday till 6 p.m. on May 13 on account of road development under the Smart City project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restrictions will also be imposed along various stretches, including Vazhuthacaud-Xanadu, Bakery Junction-Xanadu, Guest House-Xanadu, DPI-Xanadu and at Xanadu Junction during the period.

Vehicles headed for Muttukada must proceed towards Vellayambalam, Palayam, Panavila, and Government Model School. Heavy vehicles, including KSRTC bus coming from Thirumala and Poojappura must divert at Pallimukku, near Thirumala, to proceed through Pangode, Edapazhanji, SMC, Althara, Keltron Junction, Museum, and Palayam.

Other vehicles headed for Thampanoor and Palayam from Poojappura and Edapazhanji must proceed through Jagathy, DPI, Danamukku, Guest House, Music College, and Government Model School. Motorists headed towards Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam, and Pattom must proceed along Jagathy, Edapazhanji, Kochar Road, Sasthamangalam, and Vellayambalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US