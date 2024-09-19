ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions imposed for construction of elevated highway

Published - September 19, 2024 06:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the construction of the elevated highway on National Highway 66, the police have imposed traffic restrictions between the Aroor temple and Aroor church. Tile paving work is currently under way on the road section.

Those travelling from the Arukutty side to Ernakulam should take a free left at the Aroor temple junction and make a U-turn towards Ernakulam. Vehicles from Ernakulam to Alappuzha should take a diversion via Kundannur, Thripunithura, Puthiyakavu, Udayamperoor, Vaikom, Thanneermukkom or travel through the coastal road via Pallithote and Chellanam.

Those travelling from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha to Thrissur side should go via MC/AC Road.

Heavy vehicles from both the Ernakulam and Alappuzha sides will not be allowed to pass through Aroor under any circumstances, a statement issued by the Alappuzha police said.

