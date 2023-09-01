HamberMenu
Traffic restrictions from 2 p.m. on Sept. 2

September 01, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city from 2 p.m. on Saturday on account of the pageantry marking the close of the week-long Onam celebrations. Restrictions will be in place on main roads in the city including the Kowdiar-East Fort stretch and the road from Vettimurichakota to Eenchakkal.

Vehicles heading from M.C. Road to Thampanoor/East Fort side should go either via Mannanthala, Kudappanakunnu, Peroorkada, Pippinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Edappazhinji, Jagathy and Thycaud or via Paruthipara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Oolampara and Sasthamangalam.

Vehicles entering the city from the National Highway at Kazhakootam should go via Medical College, Kannamoola, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Uppidamoodu, Thakaraparambu flyover and Killipalam.

Vehicles coming from the direction of Nedumangad should go either via Peroorkada, Pippinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Edappazhinji, Vazhuthacaud and Thycaud or via Peroorkada, Pippinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Edappazhinji, Jagathy, Mettukada.

Vehicles heading towards Thampanoor from Pettah should go via Vanchiyoor, Uppidamoodu, Thakaraparamby flyover and Killipalam. Vehicles heading towards Thampanoor from Thiruvallam should take the Attakulangara-Killipala,-Choorakatupalayam route.

From Thampanoor/East Fort side to M.C. Road, motorists should move via Thycaud, Vazhuthacaud, Edappazhinji, Sasthamangalam, Pippinmoodu, Peroorkada, Kudappanakunnu and Mannanthala.

From Thampanoor/East Fort side to Ulloor, motorists should go via Killipalam, Choorakatupalayam, Thakaraparambu flyover, Uppidamoodu, Vanchiyoor, Pattoor, Pallimukku, Kumarapuram and Medical College.

‘No Parking Roads’

Parking will not be permitted on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam-Museum-Palayam-East Fort stretch and the Vettimuruchakota-Mitranandapuram-West Fort-Eenchakkal stretch, the city police said.

Parking has also been banned on the following roads: Devaswom Board-Nanthencode-Corporation Road, Public Library-RBI-Bakery road, Overbridge-Thampanoor-Choorakatupalayam-Killipalam-Attakulangara road.

For traffic-related complaints, contact the police on 9497930055, 9494987001, 9494987002, 9497990005, 9497990006.

Government offices and educational institutions in the city limits will remain closed after 3 p.m. on Saturday on account of the Onam pageantry.

