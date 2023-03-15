ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions between Nangiarkulangara and Oachira on Friday

March 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The police will impose traffic restrictions between Nangiarkulangara Junction and Oachira on National Highway 66 from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 17 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Vallikavu in Kollam.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John said that vehicles heading for Kollam side would be diverted from Nangiarkulangara Junction through Mavelikara-Charumoodu-Chakkuvally-Puthiyakavu. Vehicles moving to Alappuzha should take the Puthiyakavu Junction-Chakkuvally-Charumoodu- Mavelikara-Thattarambalam-Nangiarkulangara Junction route. Light vehicles should take the Oachira-Choonadu- Mavelikara-Thattarambalam-Nangiarkulangara Junction route. Students appearing for examinations in schools between Nangiarkulangara and Oachira have been asked to report at their respective exam centres before 8.30 a.m.

