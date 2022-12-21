Traffic regulations on Thamarassery Ghat road

December 21, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

Vehicular movement will be regulated on the Thamarassery Ghat Road on Thursday night from 8 p.m. owing to the movement of two trailer lorries carrying huge equipment for a multinational food company in Najangud in Karnataka.

Vehicles travelling through the ghat road from Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta areas should divert through the Pakramthalam ghat section from 8 p.m. on Thursday.

KSRTC and private buses from these areas after 9 p.m. from Kalpetta also should divert through the Pakramthalam Ghat Road. Vehicles from Kalpetta and Sulthan Bathery to Malappuram and Thrissur should go through the Nadukani Ghat Road.

No vehicles, except ambulances, will be allowed to use the Thamarassery ghat section of the road after 9 p.m., District Police Chief R. Anand said in a release here.