Traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram city on Tuesday

May 29, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have announced traffic regulations from 1 p.m. on Tuesday in connection with a rally planned from the University College junction to the Putharikandam ground as part of the NGO Union conference. Vehicles moving towards East Fort from Pattom side should go via PMG, RR Lamp, Public Library, Panchapura and Panavila. From Pettah side to East Fort, heavy vehicles should go via Chakka and Eenchakkal, and smaller vehicles, via Pattoor, Vanchiyur, Uppidammoodu, SP Fort Hospital and Vazahapally. From Vellayambalam to East Fort, motorists should take the Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud route. For traffic-related assistance, the public can call 94979 30055, 94979 87001, 94979 87002, the police said.

