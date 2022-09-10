Traffic regulations in the district today

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 10, 2022 18:13 IST

Traffic regulations will be in place on the Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram stretch of National Highway 66 on Sunday in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., vehicles towards Thiruvananthapuram from Kaliyikkavila should go via Kaliyikkavila PPM Junction, Poovar and Balaramapuram. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., they should take the PPM Junction, Poovar, Vizhinjam route to Thiruvananthapuram. Vehicles heading towards Tamil Nadu from Thiruvananthapuram city should go via Balaramapuram, Vazhimukku, Kodangavila, Olathanni, Poovar, Cheruvarakkonam from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. From 3 p.m. onwards, motorists should take a left from Pravachambalam and go via Naruvamoodu, Perumbazhuthur and Neyyattinkara to Parassala.

