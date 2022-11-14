Traffic regulations in city on Tuesday

Traffic regulations will be in place in the capital city from 8 a.m. onwards on Tuesday in view of the Raj Bhavan march planned by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar said.
Vehicles moving towards East Fort from the Peroorkada side should go via Oolanpara, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud.
Vehicles heading towards Peroorkada from the East Fort side should go via Palayam, PMG, Plamoodu, Kurunganoor, Marappalam, Kuravankonam and Kowdiar.
Motorists heading towards East Fort from Kesavadasapuram should go via Pattom, Pottakuzhi, Murinjapalam, Kumarapuram, Kannamoola, Nalumukku, Pattoor. From East Fort to Kesavadasapuram, vehicles should take the following route; Statue, PMG and Pattom.
Motorists heading from Sreekaryam to East Fort should take the Ulloor-Medical College-Kannamoola-Nalumukku-Pattoor route. For going from East Fort to Sreekaryam, vehicles should move via Statue, PMG, Pattom and Kesavadasapuram.
For passing on traffic-related complaints and suggestions, call 9497987001, 9497987002.
