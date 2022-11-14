  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic regulations in city on Tuesday

November 14, 2022 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place in the capital city from 8 a.m. onwards on Tuesday in view of the Raj Bhavan march planned by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar said.

Vehicles moving towards East Fort from the Peroorkada side should go via Oolanpara, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud.

Vehicles heading towards Peroorkada from the East Fort side should go via Palayam, PMG, Plamoodu, Kurunganoor, Marappalam, Kuravankonam and Kowdiar.

Motorists heading towards East Fort from Kesavadasapuram should go via Pattom, Pottakuzhi, Murinjapalam, Kumarapuram, Kannamoola, Nalumukku, Pattoor. From East Fort to Kesavadasapuram, vehicles should take the following route; Statue, PMG and Pattom.

Motorists heading from Sreekaryam to East Fort should take the Ulloor-Medical College-Kannamoola-Nalumukku-Pattoor route. For going from East Fort to Sreekaryam, vehicles should move via Statue, PMG, Pattom and Kesavadasapuram.

For passing on traffic-related complaints and suggestions, call 9497987001, 9497987002.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.