Traffic regulations in city for Karkidaka Vavu

Published - August 01, 2024 11:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will enforce traffic restrictions in the State capital on account of Karkidaka Vavu on Saturday.

Traffic regulations will be imposed in Thiruvallam Parasurama Temple premises and the National Highway 66 bypass road from 10 p.m. on Friday until 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Traffic will be regulated and parking restricted between Thiruvallam Junction and Thiruvallam Lower Primary School Junction during the period.

Goods and heavy vehicles coming from Vizhinjam must divert at Mukkola to Balaramapuram, and are not permitted to travel towards Thiruvallam. Heavy vehicles from Chakka and headed towards Vizhinjam should take a U-turn at Eenchakkal and proceed along Attakulangara, Killipalam, and Pappanamcode.

Other vehicles from Karumam and headed for the Thiruvallam temple should divert at Thiruvallam LP School Junction and proceed along Pachalloor. Vehicles coming from the Vandithadam side and headed for Thiruvallam should divert at Pachalloor Junction and proceed towards Thiruvallam via Vazhamuttom-bypass road.

Vehicles transporting devotees for the Bali Tharpanam ritual should be parked on the designated parking areas on the bypass service road near the Venkara Sree Durga Devi Temple and the BNV School ground.

