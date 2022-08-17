Traffic regulations in capital on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic will be regulated in the city from 2 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Thursday in connection with the Shobha Yatra marking the Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations, City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar has said.

Traffic will not be allowed along the MG Road stretch from Palayam through Statue, Pulimoodu, Ayurveda College Junction, East Fort, to Vettimurichakotta. Vehicles would be rerouted along other roads, the Commissioner said.

Vehicles heading towards East Fort from the PMG side should go via LMS, Public Library, Nandavanam and Bakery Junction. Motorists coming from the General Hospital side should go via the underpass and Bakery Junction. Vehicles from the Vellayambalam side should take the Vazhuthacaud-Thycaud route.

Vehicles going via East Fort from the Thiruvallam side should take the Thiruvallam bypass-Eanchakkal route, and vehicles going towards East Fort from Karamana side should go via Killipalam-Attakulangara.

Vehicles bringing participants for the Shobha Yatra procession should drop them off at Palayam and go via Asan Square, Pettah and Chakka, and park along the bypass.

Parking will be prohibited on the main road from Palayam to East Fort and side roads from 2 p.m. onwards.