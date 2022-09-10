Traffic regulations in capital district

Security tightened ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally

Security tightened ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s rally

The capital district will come under a tight security blanket with the arrival of Congress leader’s Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday.

While the ongoing Onam festivities have thrown traffic haywire in the last few days, traffic regulations that will be in place during the next two days on account of the Congress rally as well as the pageantry that will mark the conclusion of the Onam celebrations on Monday are likely to further hit vehicular movement.

With the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter the district early Sunday, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police will enforce traffic curbs along National Highway 66 from Kaliyikkavila from 6 a.m. Vehicles headed for Thiruvananthapuram and those in the opposite direction will be required to take alternative routes during the course of the rally.

The City police will also regulate traffic in view of the campaign from Pravachambalam to Kesavadasapuram from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from Nemom to Kazhakuttam from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. Restrictions will also be in place in the city on account of the Assembly session called on Monday to elect the Speaker.

Vehicular flow will also be restricted from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday in view of the Onam procession. The curbs will be in place along the Kowdiar–Vellayambalam– Museum– RR Lamp– Palayam– Spencer Junction– Statue– Ayurveda College Junction– Overbridge– Pazhavangadi– East Fort– Vettimuricha Kotta– Mithrananthapuram– West Fort– Enchakkal route. Parking will also be prohibited along the route.

Security tightened

The police have beefed up security in the district in connection with Mr. Gandhi’s rally.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Shilpa Dyavaiah, various wings including the bomb squad, dog squad, and anti-narcotic teams, have conducted joint inspections in lodges, railway stations, bus stands, and commercial outlets within the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits.

Vehicle checks had also been intensified along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the officer added.