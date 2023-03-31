ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulations for Karikkakom pongala on Sunday

March 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place on the Kazhakuttam-Kovalam stretch of the national highway and nearby service roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in connection with the Pongala festival at the Karikkakom Chamundi Devi Temple, the City Police said here on Friday.

Vehicles transporting devotees have been directed to park at the World Market compound at Anayara. Tipper lorries and container trailers will not be allowed to enter the service roads near the temple on Sunday. Parked vehicles which cause obstruction to traffic will be removed using recovery vans, the police said.

For traffic-related complaints, call 9497930055, 0471 2558724, 9497990005, 9497990006.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US