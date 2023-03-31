HamberMenu
Traffic regulations for Karikkakom pongala on Sunday

March 31, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic regulations will be in place on the Kazhakuttam-Kovalam stretch of the national highway and nearby service roads from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in connection with the Pongala festival at the Karikkakom Chamundi Devi Temple, the City Police said here on Friday.

Vehicles transporting devotees have been directed to park at the World Market compound at Anayara. Tipper lorries and container trailers will not be allowed to enter the service roads near the temple on Sunday. Parked vehicles which cause obstruction to traffic will be removed using recovery vans, the police said.

For traffic-related complaints, call 9497930055, 0471 2558724, 9497990005, 9497990006.

