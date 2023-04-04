ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic regulation on Thamarassery Ghat Road from Wednesday

April 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Parking on Thamarassery Ghat Road will be prohibited as part of traffic control measures. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to ease traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, which connects Kozhikode to Wayanad, the Kozhikode district authorities will implement a series of measures starting Wednesday.

The measures were announced by District Collector A. Geetha and are aimed at regulating traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks along the critical route. As such, the restrictions will apply on public holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays, and Fridays before second Saturdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During these hours, tipper lorries with more than six wheels, other goods vehicles with more than 10 wheels, multi-axle vehicles, and over-dimensional trucks will not be allowed to pass through the road. On Mondays, restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure quick resolution of accidents and vehicle breakdowns on ghat road, an emergency centre system consisting of vehicle repair experts and emergency equipment operators will be established.

As part of traffic control measures, parking on ghat road will be prohibited. Additionally, shops and establishments within 50 metres of the pass must dispose of all waste or face fines imposed by the police and the district panchayat.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken at a joint meeting of the district administration, police, Motor Vehicles department, district panchayat, Pass Protection Committee, and the Disaster Mitigation Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US