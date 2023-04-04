Traffic regulation on Thamarassery Ghat Road from Wednesday

April 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

In an effort to ease traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, which connects Kozhikode to Wayanad, the Kozhikode district authorities will implement a series of measures starting Wednesday.

The measures were announced by District Collector A. Geetha and are aimed at regulating traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks along the critical route. As such, the restrictions will apply on public holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays, and Fridays before second Saturdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During these hours, tipper lorries with more than six wheels, other goods vehicles with more than 10 wheels, multi-axle vehicles, and over-dimensional trucks will not be allowed to pass through the road. On Mondays, restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

To ensure quick resolution of accidents and vehicle breakdowns on ghat road, an emergency centre system consisting of vehicle repair experts and emergency equipment operators will be established.

As part of traffic control measures, parking on ghat road will be prohibited. Additionally, shops and establishments within 50 metres of the pass must dispose of all waste or face fines imposed by the police and the district panchayat.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken at a joint meeting of the district administration, police, Motor Vehicles department, district panchayat, Pass Protection Committee, and the Disaster Mitigation Authority.