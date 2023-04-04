HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic regulation on Thamarassery Ghat Road from Wednesday

April 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Parking on Thamarassery Ghat Road will be prohibited as part of traffic control measures.

Parking on Thamarassery Ghat Road will be prohibited as part of traffic control measures. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to ease traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, which connects Kozhikode to Wayanad, the Kozhikode district authorities will implement a series of measures starting Wednesday.

The measures were announced by District Collector A. Geetha and are aimed at regulating traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks along the critical route. As such, the restrictions will apply on public holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays, and Fridays before second Saturdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

During these hours, tipper lorries with more than six wheels, other goods vehicles with more than 10 wheels, multi-axle vehicles, and over-dimensional trucks will not be allowed to pass through the road. On Mondays, restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

To ensure quick resolution of accidents and vehicle breakdowns on ghat road, an emergency centre system consisting of vehicle repair experts and emergency equipment operators will be established.

As part of traffic control measures, parking on ghat road will be prohibited. Additionally, shops and establishments within 50 metres of the pass must dispose of all waste or face fines imposed by the police and the district panchayat.

The decision to impose restrictions was taken at a joint meeting of the district administration, police, Motor Vehicles department, district panchayat, Pass Protection Committee, and the Disaster Mitigation Authority.

Related Topics

road transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.