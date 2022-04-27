Traffic regulation in Malappuram today

The gate for the Madin prayer conference at Swalat Nagar, Malappuram. The Madin Grand Mosque is in the background. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

MALAPPURAM

There will be traffic diversions in Malappuram town on Thursday evening in view of the mega prayer congregation taking place at Madin Academy grounds.

Heavy vehicles, except buses from Perinthalmanna to Kozhikode, should divert through Tirurkad-Anakkayam-Manjeri route. Vehicles from Kozhikode to Perinthalmanna should divert from Valluvamburam through Manjeri, said a police communiqué.

Vehicles bringing people for the congregation from Perinthalmanna and Manjeri sides should park on the Munduparamba bypass. Vehicles from Tirur, Kottakkal, and Parappanangadi side should park at Warangode. Vehicles from Kozhikode and Kondotty side should park at Melmuri,m the release said.