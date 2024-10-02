ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic reforms at HMT Junction in Kalamassery from October 2

Published - October 02, 2024 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A slew of traffic reforms are on the anvil at the congested HMT Junction in Kalamassery. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Traffic at HMT Junction, Kalamassery, is set for a major reform from Wednesday with a view to easing congestion in the area.

Vehicles coming from Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and from NAD must turn left and proceed to their destinations. Motorists coming through NH 544 from Aluva must turn left from Aryas Junction and travel through the old highway and HMT Junction to their destinations.

Vehicles converging at TVS Junction from Aluva and Kakkanad can turn right or left and proceed to their destinations. Those from South Kalamassery and Ernakulam proceeding to Kakkanad, medical college, and NAD must proceed straight from TVS Junction towards Aluva for 200 metres and take the U-turn to reach HMT Junction, says a release issued by RTO-Enforcement (Ernakulam).

Heavy vehicles from Aluva wanting to take U-turn must proceed straight from HMT Junction, reach TVS Junction, and turn right towards Aluva. Heavy vehicles from Ernakulam can take U-turn at TVS Junction. Private buses from the Ernakulam side proceeding towards Aluva must pass through South Kalamassery, reach TVS Junction, turn left and take the U-turn, reach Aryas Junction and then proceed to HMT Junction. They can then reach back at TVS Junction before turning right.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will flag off the modification.

