Traffic reforms at Edappally help lessen congestion, says MVD

Key changes include restrictions on vehicles turning right from Aluva toward Paravur and from Palarivattom toward Vyttila.

Published - October 27, 2024 01:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic snarls have more or less decreased at Edappally Junction following the new traffic regulations, say MVD personnel.

Traffic snarls have more or less decreased at Edappally Junction following the new traffic regulations, say MVD personnel. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The traffic reforms initiated by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) at Edappally since Friday have yielded promising results, with congestion at the junction reduced by approximately 50%, according to official sources.

Key changes include restrictions on vehicles turning right from Aluva toward Paravur and from Palarivattom toward Vyttila. These adjustments have increased the green signal time for vehicles from other directions, helping to alleviate congestion on the Edappally-Palarivattom NH Bypass and the Edappally-Varapuzha NH 66 corridor. Evidence of reduced congestion includes shorter waiting times for the green signal and a smoother flow of traffic, even on weekends when many people leave Kochi for their hometowns or engage in shopping and entertainment, the officials said.

The restrictions on right turns also enabled vehicles to take free left turns on the western and eastern sides of the junction. Motorists wishing to turn right toward Paravur and Vyttila must now turn left, travel to the next U-turn, and then proceed to their destinations. Traffic signals at the junction have been modified, with further adjustments planned in the coming days to enhance decongestion efforts, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Saturday decided to restrict heavy vehicle passage through HMT Junction from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Furthermore, heavy vehicles traveling from the Palarivattom-Edappally NH will be prohibited from passing through Kalamassery from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Instead, they must proceed straight to NH 66, turn right at Cheranallor Junction, and use the Container Road to reach Kalamassery.

