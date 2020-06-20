Traffic may resume soon on Gap Road

Traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway may resume soon with the district administration considering an alternative route in the area where a major landslip destroyed nearly 200 metres of the road on Wednesday. District Collector H. Dinesan will visit the area on Sunday to look into the option of a temporary route to resume the traffic.
Since the road-widening works were launched on the Gap Road in 2019, over 15 major landslips have been reported, apparently due to the unscientific works. The works were indefinitely suspended in July 2019 after a major landslip took the lives of two workers. An expert team from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), inspected the area and the works were allowed after ensuring safety measures such as a retaining wall.
Rex Felix, Assistant Executive Engineer, NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), said there was a massive formation of rocks with different plates which could fall any time.
The landslip brought down the entire rock formation. The area would be strengthened by constructing a retaining wall, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath