Traffic management in Kerala set for an upgrade: CM

An integrated traffic management system that will provide real time view of all major roads and junctions in the State and help law enforcers ensure road discipline is getting ready for commissioning, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
A state-of-the-art control room, surveillance systems, ambulances, and fire fighting systems will be part of the system. A network of 3,000 cameras from all the 14 districts will be linked to the control room being set up in the capital.
He was speaking after launching the ‘e-challan’ of the Kerala Police through videoconferencing from the Secretariat on Tuesday. The facility will enable motorists to pay penalty for traffic offences on the spot using debit card, credit card, and internet banking through handheld devices carried by police personnel. This would reduce complaints from road users.
All details of the motor vehicle could be obtained by entering the vehicle number and driving licence number on the handheld device. Cases regarding traffic violation would be forwarded to a virtual court through the e-challan software. Penalties, as determined by the virtual court, could be paid through the e-Treasury system.
Developed by NIC
The software has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The Treasury Department and Federal Bank joined Kerala Police in the initiative. Initially, e-challan will be available in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. Later the system will be extended to all districts. State Police Chief Loknath Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham, and IGP, Traffic and Road Safety, G. Lekshmanan attended.
