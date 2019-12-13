Traffic management plan for road work zones

The Public Works Department (PWD) has come up with work zone traffic management plan (WTMP) guidelines to ensure quality, standards, and uniformity in traffic management in work zones on PWD roads.

Though such standards are available, work zone safety measures are not taken care of and accidents are frequent.

Often Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications are ignored.

The aim of the WTMP is to ensure reasonable safe and efficient movement of road users and protection of workers and equipment. The WTMP also has to ensure traffic flow with minimum hindrance.

Worked out by the Road Safety Cell, executive and superintending engineers of the PWD Roads Wing have been asked to comply with the guidelines based on IRC:SP: 55-2015.

Site-specific plans

Ground-level officers have also been asked to prepare site-specific plans for smooth and efficient flow of traffic as well as working environment.

In the planning stage itself, traffic control requirements, work programme, and sequence and methodology of construction have to be included.

In the design phase, detailed traffic management plan with location and layout of traffic control devices will have to be prepared.

In the bidding document, details and specifications of WTMP elements to be included by the contractor in the work will be furnished.

The guidelines have spelled out advance warning zone, approach transition zone, activity zone, terminal transition zone, and work zone end, the key elements of temporary traffic control zone, and the length of temporary traffic zones.