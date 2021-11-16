Traffic lights, signal boards installed at Kuthiran

Thrissur

16 November 2021 20:36 IST

Traffic to be allowed from both sides through first tunnel

Ahead of allowing vehicles from both sides through the first tunnel at Kuthiran, traffic lights and signal boards have been installed on the stretch from Vazhukkumpara to Villan Valavu.

It was done on a directive of the police as safety measures. Traffic has been allowed from both sides of the first tunnel for closing the old road for repairs. The work of the second tunnel road is reaching final stage.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the government would bring out a solution for the traffic congestion in the State in the next five years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Kechery-Akkikkavu bypass road work on Monday. The work would be completed in 2022 itself, he said.

“Traffic congestion is witnessed at many areas across the State, especially from Thrissur towards northern districts. A permanent solution will be found,” the Minister said. The PWD would develop a calendar for repair works according to the climate.

While paperwork would be completed during the rainy season, works would be done during dry months. Details, including office numbers of the Minister and that of the contractor, would be given on the main centres of completed roads. People could raise complaints if the roads developed damage.

The 9.88-km Kechri-Akkikkavu bypass was constructed at ₹32.67 crore from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The bypass passing through Choondal, Chovanur, Kadangode, and Porkkulam panchayats is one of the main bypasses on the Thrissur-Malappuram route.